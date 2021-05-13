The City of Powder Springs has partnered with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Community Organized Relief Effort Georgia to provide two COVID-19 vaccine opportunities.
The public may register for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine through CORE Georgia for a May 26/June 16 series, with the shots given from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs. To pre-register, visit cobbvax.coreresponse.org. Walk-ups will also be accepted with no appointment.
CDPH’s outreach clinic is also offering the two-shot Moderna vaccine in a May 25/June 22 vaccination series at the Ford Center, with the shots given those days from 4 to 7 p.m. To register, visit https://cdph.jotform.com/211293893384969.
Additional vaccination opportunities, including those utilizing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may be forthcoming and will be announced by the city.
For more information, call 833-974-3366 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
