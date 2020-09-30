The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will expand their hours back to their original times of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, beginning on Oct. 6.
The Museum will remain closed on Mondays.
In March of 2020, the Museum shut its doors to the public due to the pandemic. It reopened to the public in June 2020 with modified hours.
To maintain social distancing, the Museum will allow four “family units” but not exceed a total of 20 people in the Museum galleries at one time. The Museum will also accept tour groups of up to 10 people, with a prearranged reservation.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/safety-at-the-museum.
The Museum is also collecting history related to the COVID-19 pandemic by gathering pictures, stories and physical artifacts from Marietta and Cobb County to document this time for future generations. People can share stories, upload images and let the Museum know about possible artifact donations at https://bit.ly/30De20T.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
