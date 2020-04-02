The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is temporarily closed to the public, but is having community-wide watch parties broadcast straight into living rooms on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday at 8 p.m. will be Double Feature Friday with the 1943 film noir classic Detour followed by the 1959 campy horror film House on Haunted Hill.
Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Living Room Sessions: Saturday Night Swing, a virtual concert featuring the jazzy standard of the Roaring Twenties.
For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.