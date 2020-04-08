The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is temporarily closed to the public, but is having community-wide watch parties broadcast straight into living rooms on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday at 8 p.m. will be Double Feature Friday with the 1949 film noir classic DOA followed by the 1959 campy sci-fi feature The Wasp Woman. Participants can watch on the Strand's Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601.
Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Living Room Sessions: Old-Time Roots, featuring old-time mountain music that inspired the bluegrass and country music of today. The sessions are performed by singers and musicians from their homes. Participants can watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601, the Strand's Twitch channel or Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZOQ3xeE58KepOgEyPqdnA?view_as=subscriber&mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601.
Saturday's concert features performances by Shana Adams, Travis Cottle, Cassi Costoulas, Cindi Maddox Costoulas, Manda Costoulas, David Ellis, Rachel Kish, Barry Lancaster, Alexander McCurley, Jessica McRee, Chayse Pannell, Camilla Sanders, Edie Sanders, Kevin Sanders, The Shetlands, Betsy Richter Throop, and Sean Thrower.
Movie night and the concert are free, but participants can support The Strand by buying a virtual ticket or make a donation at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/friends-of-the-strand-inc/bridge-the-gap-for-the-strand.
For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
