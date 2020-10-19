UGA-Cobb Extension staff will host a four-part virtual cook along class to share healthy recipes.
Whether one is new to cooking or just looking for a quick and easy ways to cook something yummy, participants can tune in each week or cook along from their kitchen.
Classes are The Magic of Rotisserie Chicken on Nov. 3, Brunch with Friends and a Sweet Treat on Nov. 10, Vegan Soul Food on Nov. 17 and Asian Fusion on Dec. 1.
To register, visit bit.ly/34e06eE.
