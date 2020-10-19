UGA-Cobb Extension staff will host a four-part virtual cook along class to share healthy recipes.

Whether one is new to cooking or just looking for a quick and easy ways to cook something yummy, participants can tune in each week or cook along from their kitchen.

Classes are The Magic of Rotisserie Chicken on Nov. 3, Brunch with Friends and a Sweet Treat on Nov. 10, Vegan Soul Food on Nov. 17 and Asian Fusion on Dec. 1.

To register, visit bit.ly/34e06eE.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.