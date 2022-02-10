Valentine's Day is Monday. Check out the events that Cobb County has to offer celebrating love and friendship.
South Cobb Regional Library
On Feb. 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have Adult Craft: Rustic Woven Hearts Garland Workshop. Reservations are required.
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta, has changed Martinis and Music to Art of the Cocktail. On Feb. 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., participants can enjoy the sounds of Johnny Porrazzo, try the museum's signature cocktail and view two exhibitions. The exhibitions are Something to Declare, a group exhibition featuring over 20 Latin-American artists from across the eastern U.S.; and Be Still: Examining Still Life in the MCMA permanent collection, an exhibition of still life painting, photography and sculpture. Tickets are sold at the door. Admission is $10 for non-members and free to members. An open bar and heavy hors d'oeovres will be available. Glover Park will be providing the signature cocktail, the Park Mule. For more information, visit www.mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, will have Firebird Atlanta Ballet from Feb. 11-13. Audiences can enjoy Yuri Possokhov's Firebird, performed live with the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. The February production will also feature a world premiere from Atlanta Ballet choreographer-in-residence Claudia Schreier, whose two prior Atlanta Ballet creations, First Impulse (2019) and Pleiades Dances (2020), wowed audiences and critics. Two works created by Atlanta Ballet Company dancers who choreographed for last season’s Silver Linings will round out the mixed bill. Show times are Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Feb. 12 at 2 an 8 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$134, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/.
Folklore Haunted House
Folklore Haunted House, 5389 N. Main Street in Acworth, will have My Bloody Valentine: Tainted Love on Feb. 11-12 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Participants can make their way through the dark with a single candle to guide their path. For more information, visit www.folklorehauntedhouse.com.
Town Center at Cobb mall
Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have a Family Fun Day - Valentine's Event on Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Center Court. Children can enjoy Valentine's crafts, goody bags while supplies last, entertainment, balloon artists and in-store activities. For more information, call 770-424-0742 or visit https://towncenteratcobb.com/event/Family-Fun-Day-Valentines-Event/2145558056/.
Strand Theatre
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Jazz's "Something Romantic" on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Relive the swinging days of a bygone era as the GSO Jazz! deliver powerful performances and soulful memories. Tickets are available at https://www.georgiasymphony.org/.
On Feb. 13, the theater will have Sweet Baby James: A Tribute to James Taylor. Sweet Baby James is the Nashville-based band that recreates the music of James Taylor. The group pays tribute to the hits and hidden gems of one of America's best and most influential singer-songwriters. For more information, call 770-293-0080 or visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
From Feb. 17-20, the theater will have Beehive, a musical celebrating the powerful female voices of the 1960s. Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this decade, Beehive takes participants from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges faced by the nation. For tickets, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/show/beehive/.
The Art Place (Marietta)
The Art Place (Marietta), 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Galantine Mosaic Wine Glass Workshop on Feb. 12 at 1 to 4 p.m. Participants can create a unique pair of wine glass stems with combinations of glass, beads and designs of the mosaic medium. The workshop is $100 and available to anyone over 21. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3soVE90.
Brickyard Marietta
The Brickyard Marietta, 129 Church Street in Marietta, will have Raise the Barre Gala on Feb. 12 at 7 to 10 p.m. Participants can attend Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre's third annual Raise the Barre Gala for a night of live entertainment, food, a wine pull wall and a silent auction. The event supports GMDT's mission to educate, cultivate and inspire through the living art of dance. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3sn48gF.
The Avenue West Cobb
The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta, will have Galentine's Day with Chicks & Salsa on Feb. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to women, ages 21 and up. Participants will have the opportunity to indulge in various self-care activities including hand massages, henna tattoos and caricature portraits. Chili's will also be providing chips and salsa, margaritas and a mini beverage cart filled with cocktails. There will be a 360 photo booth and a live DJ. Participants will also receive a rose and gift bag filled with shopping discounts and something special. Space is limited. Registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-chicks-salsa-tickets-246852541597.
Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center
The Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Valentine's Day Crafternoon on Feb. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. This program is intended for all ages. For more information, call 770-509-2711.
West Cobb Regional Library
The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw, will have Valentine's Day Book Page Folding Craft on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Participants can create an upcycled heart to keep or give to someone who loves books. Register at http://ow.ly/8jF050HJNpU.
North Cobb Senior Center
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Make Valentine's Day Votives for Seniors on Feb. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. Brighten up a clear votive by stringing beads onto wire or cord, wrap the string around the candle holder and add an LED tealight. Cost is $3. Registration is required. Call 770-975-7740.
Red Top Brewhouse
Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Dinner & A Song: Valentine's Day at Red Top Brewhouse on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Participants can purchase a package of love that includes a three-course dinner, a bottle of wine and live music for $48 per person, which includes gratuity. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-top-brewhouse-valentines-day-dinner-and-a-song-tickets-249685023627.
The Fountain
The Fountain, 4843 N. Main Street in Acworth, will have Galentine's Day Boozeday Tuesday on Feb. 15 at 6:30 to 9 p.m. Participants can take part in a night of crafts, food and drinks. Tickets are $50 per person and include tasting various sparkling wines led by Leanne Basi from Prime Wine & Spirits and a lesson on creating bath bombs led by Danielle Buttrum of Impulse Glam with three bath bombs to take home. For more information, visit https://the-fountain.ticketleap.com/bathbombs-bubbles/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.