The 2021 Glover Park Concert Series is presented in part by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority, the City of Marietta and Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities.
The series features local and national acts on the last Friday night now through September in Glover Park on Marietta Square. Concerts are free, but a limited number of tables can be reserved for a fee on the first working day of each month beginning at 8 a.m.
Upcoming shows include: Next Level Band (Beach/Oldies) on July 30, Glow Band (Classic Pop) on Aug. 27, Paradocs (Country/Pop) on Aug. 28 and The Big Chicken Beatle Band (Beatles hits) on Sept. 24.
Only blankets and lawn chairs are allowed inside Glover Park. Tables, tarps, and plastic ground coverings are prohibited inside of Glover Park and will be removed. Rope, tape, stakes, etc. used to section off areas inside the park will be removed.
No tents, canopies, or other shade structures, including umbrellas, are permitted.
Tables and chairs may be brought and set up in the street on North and East Park Square after 6 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/concerts.
