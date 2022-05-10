The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton, will have the following shows:

  • May 14 at 7 p.m. will be An Evening of R&B: Tank and Lyfe Jennings.
  • May 21 at 7 p.m. will be the Wade Ford Concert Series: Will Downing, Maysa and Mike Phillips.
  • May 22 at 7 p.m. will be An Evening With Legendary Bands: War and Ohio Players.
  • May 28 at 7 p.m. will be the Wade Ford Concert Series: Lalah Hathaway and Robert Glasper.
  • May 29 at 7 p.m. will be the Wade Ford Concert Series: Cameo, ConFunkShun and Lakeside.

The outdoor concert stage has seating at tables, theater style and on the lawn. Participants can bring their own food for a festive picnic or buy concessions on site.

For tickets and more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/index.php/amphitheatre.

