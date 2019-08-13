The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have the following shows:
- Saturday at 7 p.m. will be an Evening of Soul, featuring Jeffrey Osborne and Jody Watley. Tickets start at $46.
- Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. will be the Wade Ford Summer Jam. The show lineup will feature Marion Meadows, Joey Sommerville, Josh Vietti, Tom Browne, Karyn White, Terrance Young, Cherrelle and Chandra Currelley. Tickets start at $31.
- Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. will be the Kiss 104.1 Flashback Series. The Aug. 31 concert will feature the Whispers, Ruben Studdard and Evelyn Champagne King. Tickets start at $41. The Sept. 1 show will feature Cameo, Midnight Star and Glenn Jones. Tickets start at $41.
- Sept. 6 will be the Movies, Bands and Brews event featuring a show by a Diva Royale performer and a screening of the movie "Nine to Five." The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. VIP tables that seat six directly in front of the stage are available for $72. All other seating is free.
For more information, visit ticketmaster.com or mablehouse.org.
