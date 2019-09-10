The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have a wide array of concerts this month.
- Friday at 7 p.m. will be Intimos Con El Padre. The show will feature Christian artists Samuel Hernandez, Saulo Brito, Ericson Molano, Mario Guevara and Ashley Reyes. Tickets start at $21.
- Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. will be An Evening of Jazz. The show will feature Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalum, Eric Darius and Nick Colionne. Tickets start at $46.
- Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. will be Come Away to the Skies: A Bluegrass Mass with a Sacred Harp Singing. The show will feature a performance by the Chuck Nation Band and guest conductor/composer Tim Sharp. Tickets start at $10.
- Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. will be The Sweet Georgia Peach Music Festival, featuring Marsha Ambrosius with special guest Norman Brown and DJ Flexx. Tickets start at $47.
- Sept. 29 at noon will be The United Representatives of House Music event. Tickets start at $21.
Tickets for the shows are available at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, call 770-819-7765 of visit mablehouse.org.
