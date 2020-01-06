The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the following upcoming shows:
- Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. will be "MarEmil Music Presents: A Night of Modern Blues with the Ghost Town Blues Band." With the No. 1 album on the BillBoard Blues Charts, The Ghost Town Blues Band has been praised by Living Blues Magazine for their "Memphis attitude, modern blues vision" and called them a "welcome changing of the guard." The event will also feature as special guest Alex Lopez and the Xpress. VIP tickets will include preferred seating, a meet and greet with the performers from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and a signed poster.
- Jan. 11-12 will be the 3 Redneck Tenors. This musical comedy features classically trained veteran artists that mix down-home laughs with big city music. It is written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composter Craig Bohmler and stars Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge. The 3 Redneck Tenors were also top finalists on "America's Got Talent."
- Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. will be Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute. Street Fighting Band, an amalgamation of Atlanta rock, blues and soul veterans, captures the power, swagger and blues-soaked rock n' roll of The Rolling Stones. VIP tickets include early access to seating at 6 p.m., a private pre-show performance by the band at 7 p.m. featuring songs that will not be heard in the main concert, two vounchers for a beverage of choice, preferred seating and a signed poster from the band.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.