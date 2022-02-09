The Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area, will have the following shows in February an March:

  • Feb. 18-19, Summer Walker.
  • Feb. 22, Rock 100.5 presents Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour
  • Feb. 25, Hippie Sabotage
  • Feb. 26, Boris Brejcha
  • Feb. 28, Marina: Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Tour
  • March 5, Conan Gray North America Tour 2022 with special guest bulow
  • March 9, Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour
  • March 12, Dream Theater with Special Guest Arch Echo
  • March 18, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy adn The Conspirators
  • March 20, Monster Entertainment: Guru Randhawa & Kanika Kapoor
  • March 25, Last Podcast on the Left: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour
  • March 27, Papa Roach "Kill The Noise" Tour With Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

For more information, visit https://www.cocacolaroxy.com/.

