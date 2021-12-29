The Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area, will have the following shows in January:

  • Jan. 7-8 at 7 p.m., Riley Green - We Out Here Tour.
  • Jan. 13 at 8 p.m., Jay Wheeler.
  • Jan. 19 at 8 p.m., Dillon Francis x Young Gravy: Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour.
  • Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., Ricardo Montaner - 2022 Tour.
  • Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour.
  • Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., Caifanes.

For more information, visit https://www.cocacolaroxy.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.