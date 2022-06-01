Cobb County PARKS will have the following Roving Ranger programs from 10 a.m. to noon in June.

June 7 at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta; June 9 at Green Meadows Preserve, 3780 Dallas Highway in Marietta; and June 14 at Leone Hall Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.

Participants can learn about Georgia habitats with a naturalist, who will be at the park with a variety of furs, skulls and other biofacts to study.

