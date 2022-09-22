Below are the upcoming Cobb County blood drives for the American Red Cross:
- Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center in the East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Sept. 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TitleMax, 1120 Powder Springs Street in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Austell Community Blood Drive at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 5 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 6 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street NE in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Road in Powder Springs; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 15-16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 18 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 24 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Oct. 28-31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 1 from from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Campbell High School, 5265 Ward Street in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northstar Church, 3413 BLue Springs Road in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 4-7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 8-9 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Nov. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
