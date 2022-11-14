Below are the upcoming Cobb County blood drives for the American Red Cross:
Nov. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 3 to 7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 16 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wheeler High School, 375 Holt Road in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 19-20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey ROad in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; noon to 5 p.m. at KSU Marietta Campus - Student Center, 1100 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 24 at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 25 at noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 26 at noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
