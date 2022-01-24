The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Below are the upcoming blood drives in Cobb County.
- Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Jan. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Marietta, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 1 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing, 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing, 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 5-6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pickett's Mill Elementary School, 6400 Old Stilesboro Road in Acworth; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cobb Avenue NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; 2 to 7 p.m. Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 11 at noon to 5 p.m. at Sibley Forest Community, 629 Gunby Road SE in Marietta; 1 to 5 p.m. at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 12-14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granite Properties - 100 City View, 3330 Cumberland Boulevard in the Cumberland area; 2 to 7 p.m. at Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Street in Austell; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 19-20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 1 to 6 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 23 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 24 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 3385 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Community Cogic, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.