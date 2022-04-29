Blood donations are critically important right now. Below are the upcoming blood drives for the American Red Cross:
- April 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 2 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Village at Lake Park, 2189 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1578 Cunningham Road SW in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at Kennesaw United Methodist Church, 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw; 2 to 7 p.m. at Summit Baptist church, 4310 Moon Station Lane in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 760 Hurt Road SW in Smyrna; 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 10 from noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Piedmont at Paces, 2727 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keller Williams Cityside, 3350 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 13-14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 15 from from noon to 5 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Marietta, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation.
- May 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 19 from 7 a.m. to noon at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 21-22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 24 from noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 1 to 6 p.m. at Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cathedral of Turner Chapel AME, 492 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; noon to 5 p.m. at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, 2741 S. Main Street in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing Second Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookstone Golf and Country Club, 5705 Brookstone Drive in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cumberland Mall, 1000 Cumberland Mall in Atlanta; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bridge Pointe Church Atlanta, 285 VIctory Drive SE in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlanta Braves-Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in Atlanta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gospel Nation Church, 4711 Meadows Road SW in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. to Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- June 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
