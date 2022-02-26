The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
Below are the upcoming blood drives in Cobb County.
♦ Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 3385 Mars Hill Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
♦ Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Community Cogic, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta; an 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 2 to 7 p.m. at Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at West Cobb Church, 1245 Villa Rica Road SW in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 7 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area; noon to 5 p.m. at Riverstone Church, 2005 Stilesboro Road NW in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
March 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.♦
♦ March 9 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; 1 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Roayd in Acworth; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 12-13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookstone Golf and Country Club (ClubCorp), 5705 Brookstone Drive in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Kennesaw, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw; 1 to 6 p.m. at Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, and 11 a.m. to 7 pm. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Preparatory Academy, 3588 Hickory Grove Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 19-20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
March 21 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Village at Lake Park, 2189 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; 1 to 6 p.m. at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.♦
♦ March 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings; 3 to 7 p.m. at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road in Powder Springs; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 23 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 2450 Clay Road in Austell; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 25 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 28 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 29 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ March 30 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
March 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.♦
♦ April 1-3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
♦ April 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
