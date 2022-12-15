Below are the upcoming Cobb County blood drives for the American Red Cross:
- Dec. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- Dec. 17-18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penney Wing 2nd Floord Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall; 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Acworth, 4764 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 24-26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in Atlanta; noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Dec. 31-Jan. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3860 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 5-8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center; 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta; 3 to 8 p.m. at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrook Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 14-16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Piedmont at Paces, 2727 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ismaili Jamatkhana - Atlanta Northwest, 120 Interstate North Parkway, Suite 164 in Atlanta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 26-28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Marietta, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Jan. 31 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.