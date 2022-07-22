Blood donations are critically important right now. Below are the upcoming blood drives for the American Red Cross:
- July 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- July 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 25 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Road in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 26 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in the Cumberland area; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- July 27-31 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TitleMax, 1120 Powder Springs Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 3 to 7 p.m. at Meyerhardt Lodge F&AM, 1801 Big Shanty Drive in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena, 1618 Ben King Road in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4780 Flint Hill Road SW in Austell; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 9 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. Piedmont Church, 570 Pidemont Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Community Cogic, 406 Roswell Street in Marietta; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle in Kennesaw; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 20-21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 24 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna; 1 to 5 p.m. at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 27-30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hyatt House Atlanta/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 1 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Village at Lake Park, 2189 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 3-4 from noon to 5 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center at Cobb mall, JC Penny Wing 2nd Floor Play Area, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- Sept. 6 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road in Smyrna; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
For more information, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
