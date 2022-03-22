The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
Below are the upcoming blood drives in Cobb County.
- March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center at East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 250 in Marietta.
- March 27-28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 29 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road in Powder Springs; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 30 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- March 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 1-3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; 1 to 6 p.m. at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road in Austell; 2 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Table, 300 Village Green Circle, Suite 100 in Smyrna; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at Life University - Center for Athletics & Sports Health Science, 1266 Barclay Circle, Building 400 in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road in Marietta; 3 to 8 p.m. at Church of Latter Day Saints - Powder Springs, 2595 New Macland Road in Powder Springs; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 1650 County Services Parkway in Marietta; 1 to 5 p.m. at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs; 1 to 6 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Catherine of Siena, 1618 Ben King Road in Kennesaw; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Sanatan Mandir, 1281 Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 13 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland; 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Foundation Lodge #592, 367 Montgomery Street NE in Marietta; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 17-18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Road in Smyrna; 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road in Marietta; and noon to 8 p.m. at Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Paran Christian School, 1275 Stanley Road in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Boulevard SE in the Cumberland area; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 23-25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennesaw State University, 395 Cobb Avenue NW in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 28 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, 2330 Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Street in Austell; 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Fitness, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- April 29-30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle in Acworth; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 2 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Village at Lake Park, 2189 Lake Park Drive in Smyrna; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kennesaw Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1578 Cunningham Road SW in Marietta; 2 to 7 p.m. at Kennesaw United Methodist Church, 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw; 2 to 7 p.m. at Summit Baptist Church, 4310 Moon Station Lane in Acworth; and noon to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
- May 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Blood Donation Center.
