Swing into August with things to do at The Battery Atlanta, rain or shine.
With one more month of summer, The Battery is offering the following outdoor activities:
- Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. will be the Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente. Participants can start the week off stress-free with an outdoor yoga class on non-event days at the Plaza Green. This free class is limited to 75 people. Registration and the event participant waiver are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-presented-by-kaiser-permanente-tickets-107239636640. A live stream on Facebook and recorded sessions on YouTube are also available to fitness fans on event days for a free virtual class.
- The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by UnitedHealthcare is a brisk walk on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus.
- Every Tuesday from 6:45 to 9 p.m. will be the Cornhole ATL Fall League. The 7-week outdoor league begins Sept. 1. Interested participants can create a team and register no later than Aug. 24. Spectators are encouraged to watch the action and cheer on league participants as they play games leading up to the season’s final tournament on Oct. 20. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes. For more information and to register, visit http://www.cornholeatl.com/leagues/cornhole/1593508-atlanta-the-battery---tuesdays---fall-2020.
- Every Sunday on non-event days from 1 to 4 p.m. will be a Farmers Market presented by United Healthcare. Guests can stroll and shop a variety of handcrafted and homegrown products on the Plaza Green. Buyers can also preorder items from select sellers.
For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.