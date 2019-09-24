Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in October:
♦ Every day at 1 p.m. will be ranger-led Museum tours.
♦ Oct. 5 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will have Artillery Demonstrations. Artillerists will explain the steps of firing a cannon by detailing the role of each person working the cannon. Afterward, the process is performed in real time and the cannon is fired. Free. Participants should note that cannon firings are very loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
♦ Oct. 6 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will have a Guided Assault Trail Hike, where participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought here in the summer of 1864. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is one-mile and will be weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Marietta Recreation Area No. 3 parking lot at 902 Cheatham Hill Road.
♦ Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon will have a Guided Mountaintop Hike. Participants will have a ranger-led hike to the top of the Big Kennesaw Mountain. The hike will focus on local and Civil War history and some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program and will be weather dependent. The length of the hike will be approximately 2 miles.
♦ Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will have the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of the Park. Parking and registration is at the Cheatham Hill Road parking lot. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. The form and directions to the registration site are available on the club’s website at kennesawmountaintrailclub.org.
♦ Oct. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. will be The Forgotten War: Civil War in the Southwest lecture by historian Fredrick Yarger, who will discuss the Civil War in the southwestern U.S. - particularly the Confederate campaign in New Mexico. The lecture will include a discussion of the background leading up to the war, the importance of the Confederate campaign in New Mexico and the key players and their links to the region.
♦ Oct. 13 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be the Memorial Field Walk, where participants can join a ranger for a history walk in the Memorial Field in front of the Visitor Center. This program will consist of an in depth look at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the diversionary attack that happened there. This is an outdoor program and weather dependent.
♦ Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon will be a Guided Assault Trail Hike, where participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought here in the summer of 1864. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is one-mile and will be weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Marietta Recreation Area No. 3 parking lot at 902 Cheatham Hill Road.
♦ Oct. 20 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. will be a Guided 24-Gun Battery Hike, where participants can join a ranger for a hike along the historic 24-Gun Battery Trail to the location of the Union artillery position during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can learn about Civil War history as well as the local ecology of the park. The trail is a light three-miles long and sets out from the Visitor Center.
♦ Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be Civil War Music. Music during the Civil War served many functions. Not only did it help to organize and rally, but also went a long way to boost morale amongst the soldiers. Participants can join the musicians of Three Rivers Fife and Drum as they perform and discuss 19th century fife and drum music.
♦ Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations. This interactive infantry demonstration will consist of a step-by-step description and demonstration of basic infantry tactics and culminate in a rifled musket firing. Free. Participants should note that rifled musket firings are loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
♦ Oct. 27 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be Halloween and the Civil War. Participants can explore the historical origins of the Halloween and learn how it is connected to the changing shape of America during the Civil War in this special ranger-led program.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
