Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in November:
♦ Every day at 1 p.m. will be ranger-led Museum tours.
♦ Nov. 2 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be The Importance of NPS Battlefields. This 30-minute ranger-led program discusses the importance of preserving historic battlefields and the preservation efforts taken by the National Park Service.
♦ Nov. 3 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be the Memorial Field Walk. This short, ranger-led history walk will take place in the Memorial Field in front of the Visitor Center. The program will consist of an in depth look at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the diversionary attack that happened there. Participants should plan accordingly, this is an outdoor program and weather dependent.
♦ Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be Civil War Music. During the Civil War music served many functions. Not only did it help to organize and rally, but also went a long way to boost morale amongst the soldiers. The musicians of Three Rivers Fife and Drum will demonstrate this through performance and discussion of 19th century fife and drum music.
♦ Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of the Park. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. The form and directions to the registration site are available on the club’s website at kennesawmountaintrailclub.org.
♦ Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be To the Gates of Atlanta Lecture. Participants can join author and historian Robert Jenkins as he discusses the events after the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. His book "To the Gates of Atlanta" covers the struggles of both the Union and Confederate armies in the final months of the Atlanta Campaign.
♦ Nov. 10 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Life for the common infantry soldier during the Atlanta Campaign was less than ideal. Participants can enjoy an interactive ranger presentation that honors the sacrifice made by those men and illustrate how soldiers lived and fought on the campaign trail in 1864.
♦ Nov. 16 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Kennesaw Mountain's Illinois Monument: Commemorating the Past, Honoring the Present and Inspiring the Future. The story of Kennesaw Mountain did not end after the battle in 1864, but was continued by the veterans who fought on the battlefield. The ranger will discuss how Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was established through efforts of Union veterans who fought at Cheatham Hill. Parking is at Cheatham Hill Drive.
♦ Nov. 17 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be the Guided Assault Trail Hike, where participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought here in the summer of 1864. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is one-mile and will be weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Marietta Recreation Area No. 3 parking lot at 902 Cheatham Hill Road.
♦ Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon will be the Guided Mountaintop Hike. Participants will have a ranger-led hike to the top of the Big Kennesaw Mountain. The hike will focus on local and Civil War history and some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program and will be weather dependent. The length of the hike will be approximately 2 miles.
♦ Nov. 24 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be Thanksgiving and the Civil War. Celebrations of thankfulness for the harvest have existed since pre-history, but the story of the Thanksgiving holiday has origins planted in the Civil War. Participants can join this ranger-led program to discover how the War Between the States gave the nation a day of Thanksgiving and how it has changed over the years.
♦ Nov. 29 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will have a Native American Program. Long before the Civil War, the lonely mountain was home to several communities of Native Americans. Participants can explore the history, mythology and daily life of these first peoples with a ranger and experience these early cultures through everyday tools and hunting equipment.
♦ Nov. 30 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be The Wallis Family and The Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Prior to the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, the communities in the mountain's shadow was thriving. During this presentation, a ranger will discuss the Wallis Family and how their family impacted the area and how the battle impacted their home. Parking is on Burnt Hickory Road.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
