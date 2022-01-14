This year the Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will be hosting a series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University's Museum of History and Holocaust Education and Dalton State College's Bandy Heritage Center.
The Tragedy of the St. Louis
This exhibit tells the story of the St. Louis, a ship carrying over 900 Jewish refugees, that departed Germany in May 1939. The St. Louis would struggle to find safe harbor as they were turned away from Cuba and the United States. The exhibit explores the journey of the ship, the lives of its passengers and its legacy.
The exhibit was created by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education as part of KSU's Year of Cuba and was sponsored by the Breman Foundation of Atlanta. It will be on display now through Feb. 16.
The Tuskegee Airmen: The Segregated Skies of WWII
This exhibit explores the history and heroism of the first African American pilots to fly in combat during World War II. Between 1941 and 1946, what became known as the “Tuskegee experiment” trained more than 1,000 pilots. Although they were required to train and fight in segregated units, the Tuskegee Airmen proved to be some of the most skilled aviators during the war.
This is the second exhibit in the series created by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education. It will be on display from Feb. 18 to March 16.
Enduring Tension: (En)Countering Antisemitism in Every Age
This exhibit investigates the long history of anti-Jewish bias in the U.S. through an international lens. The exhibit asks two critical questions: Must we live with hate? And if we believe that hatred must be combated, what are the best ways to do so?
One of the most infamous incidents in the history of Marietta is the Leo Frank Case. The trial and lynching of Frank is part of the long history of Antisemitism which this exhibit explores.
This exhibit was created by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education and was sponsored by the Breman Foundation of Atlanta. It is the third exhibit in the series and will be on display March 18 to April 14.
Gateway to the South: Remembering the Dixie Highway
Beginning in 1915, the Dixie Highway was a prominent feature of everyday life in the early 20th century South. This exhibit features historic images of the Dixie Highway in its prime. Highlights include popular tourists spots, advertisements along the highway and local businesses.
The panels created by the Bandy Heritage Center will be augmented with images and artifacts connected to the Dixie Highway from the Marietta History Center's collection.
It is the fourth exhibit in the series and will be on display May 3 through July 30.
All of these exhibits will be included with regular admission to the MHC.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/current-exhibits.
