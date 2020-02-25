Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in March:
- March 1 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. will be a Guided Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike to the top of Big Kennesaw Mountain will focus on local and Civil War history, as well some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program. Length of the hike will be approximately two miles and weather dependent.
- March 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be a Guided Environmental Trail Hike. This 1.3-mile gentle walk is on one of the least traveled, but most informative trails. Participants will see examples of the varied geography of Kennesaw Mountain and the feint attack at the base of Big Kennesaw Mountain.
- March 13 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of the park. Parking and registration is at the Overflow Parking Lot on Old Highway 41. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. The form and directions to the registration site are available on the club’s website: kennesawmountaintrailclub.org
- March 14 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Life for the common infantry soldier during the Atlanta Campaign was less than ideal. Participants can join an interactive ranger presentation that will honor their sacrifice, as well as illustrate how soldiers lived and fought on the campaign trail in 1864.
- March 21 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be a Guided Assault Trail Hike. Participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought here in the summer of 1864 with this guided hike. A ranger will take participants along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is one-mile and weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Recreation Area #3 parking lot, 902 Cheatham Hill Road in Marietta.
- March 28 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be The Fighting McCooks. On June 27, 1864, Col. Daniel McCook Jr. led the Union assault up Cheatham Hill, where he was mortally wounded. He wasn't the only McCook to fight for the Union army. This 30-minute program will introduce The Fighting McCooks, the story of three Ohio brothers and their 15 sons who joined the Union forces and fought throughout the Civil War.
- March 29 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. will be a Guided 24-Gun Battery Hike. This ranger-led hike along the historic 24-Gun battery Trail to the location of the Union artillery position during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can learn more about Civil War history as well as the local ecology of the park. The trail is a moderately easy three miles long. Participants should gather inside the Visitor Center prior to starting the hike.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit at www.nps.gov/kemo.
