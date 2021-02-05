President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, and since that time every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month, according to History.com. Here are some ways to observe the month locally:
Cobb County Public Library Black History Month Booklist
WHAT: The Cobb County Public Library has compiled a booklist for all ages to help celebrate the importance of Black history and of the contributions of African Americans to history and culture.
INFO: The booklist is available at cobbcat.org.
Virtual Black History Bowl in Cobb
WHAT: Eight teams will face off virtually this weekend in the third annual Black History Bowl in Cobb County. A total of 144 middle-school aged students from 24 schools with 48 coaches competed in the semifinals on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 leading up to this event. Teams compete by answering a variety of black history-related questions in science, the arts, education, sports, entertainment, civil rights, politics and more in a fast-paced buzz-in style format on Zoom. The Bowl seeks to raise and deepen the awareness of the vital role played by African-Americans in the rich history of the country. The Black History Bowl is presented by the Kennesaw Teen Center, formed in 2011 under the auspices of the Kennesaw Dream Foundation led by Pastor John W. Harris. The Center’s efforts are focused on rising sixth through eighth graders, engaging them with mentors, tutors and programs to teach life skills, preparing them to be tomorrow’s leaders.
WHEN: Feb. 6, 9 a.m. Opening Ceremnoies and competition between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Smyrna Black History Museum Tour: “Black Experiences of Smyrna”
WHAT: The Smyrna History Museum, which is managed by the City of Smyrna, will have the Smyrna Black History Museum Tour: “Black Experiences of Smyrna” twice a day. Each tour lasts one hour and is limited to 10 people per tour.
WHEN: Feb. 6, Feb. 12, Feb. 13, Feb. 19, Feb. 20, Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WHERE: Smyrna History Museum, 2861 Atlanta Road, Smyrna
INFO: Register at www.smyrnahistorymuseum.com.
Black History Walking Tour
WHAT: Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society is celebrating Black History Month with a new Black History Walking Tour of downtown Marietta. The tour, which is 1.5 miles long, will take participants on an hour long journey through time, from the founding of Marietta through the Civil Rights Movement. The tour features many significant sites in Marietta, including Zion Baptist Church, one of the earliest black congregations and churches in the state of Georgia. The tour also features the newly rehabilitated Lemon Street Grammar School, and includes stories about the desegregation of public schools in Marietta.
Smyrna Library Youth Portraits
WHAT: The Smyrna Public Library will highlight different African American illustrators and ask young patrons to create a family portrait in the style of their chosen illustrator. The library will display these portraits in the library and on Facebook.
WHEN: Participants can submit portraits to Youth Services now through Feb. 28 to be in a drawing for free books by author/illustrator Mechal Renee Roe.
WHERE: 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
Virtual Story Time: My Family is a Work of Art!
WHAT: The Smyrna Public Library will have Virtual Story Time: My Family is a Work of Art! for ages 4-8. Participants can celebrate Black History Month with a reading of “Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment” by Parker Curry. Participants can explore the artist featured in the book and use some of those techniques to create a portrait of their own family.
WHEN: Feb. 9
WHERE: 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
Meet Mechal Renee Roe
WHAT: The Smyrna Public Library will have Meet Mechal Renee Roe, an online conversation, for ages 4-12. Participants can meet bestselling author/illustrator and Smyrna resident Mechal Renee Roe, illustrator of Vice President Kamala Harris’ new book “Superheroes Are Everywhere” and discover her artistic process and vision, what she thinks diversity means, and her experience working with the vice president.
WHEN: The video is available Feb. 1 at https://www.facebook.com/SmyrnaLibraryKids.
WHERE: 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
What’s Your Ancestor’s Story? Webinar
WHAT: Would you like to figure out your ancestors’ stories behind the dash, which is located between the birth date and the death date on their tombstones? Our ancestors have many unique and interesting real-life stories. Some of these stories will make us feel proud, patriotic or some may even challenge us. This webinar presentation will provide participants with basic strategies and techniques of discovering their ancestors’ stories. Learn basic genealogy strategies and techniques with online genealogy workshop instructor Jancie Bryant, a retired education. Bryant has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts and a Master’s Degree in Education from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is a member of the African American Historical & Genealogy Society – ATL Metro Chapter and the Georgia Genealogy Society. She has been a genealogist and family historian since the age of 19. She has researched her ancestors living in North Carolina and Virginia before the Revolutionary War, and two ancestors who arrived in Virginia in 1619.
WHEN: Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
INFO: To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5bKNiSRyTnqpMh_sJtg6NA.
BookCooks: One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia
WHAT: The Smyrna Public Library will host for ages 8-12 a discussion of “One Crazy Summer” by Newbery Honor winner Rita Williams-Garcia. The Gaither sisters are having one crazy summer. They’ve been sent from New York to Oakland, California to spend time with their mother, who abandoned them years ago. But their mom, Cecile, is too busy and unwilling to be with them, ordering Chinese food every night from a woman the girls call Mean Lady Ming. Participants can get a little taste of their one crazy summer by making Lady Ming’s Chinese Fried Rice.
WHEN: Feb. 16
INFO: The link for this event will be available on Feb. 16 on the Smyrna Public Library African American History Month page at www.smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/smyrna-public-library/african-american-history-month-2021.
Movie Night — Harriet
WHAT: The Smyrna Parks & Recreation will have a Movie Night featuring “Harriet.” Registration is required.
WHEN: Feb. 20, arrival time is 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. and participants must stay in their cars.
WHERE: Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
INFO: To register, visit secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0MDU0MjM=
The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History
WHAT: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will celebrate African American History Month with special educational presentations and activities.
WHEN: Feb. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: 2829 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw
INFO: To RSVP, visit www.southernmuseum.org/event-info/african-american-history-month-celebration-2.
Food and Family: Cooking with Chief Jesse Jones / Online Cooking Demonstrations
WHAT: Chef Jesse Jones is a renowned chef and author known for his modern approach to southern cuisine. A native of Newark, New Jersey, Chef Jesse’s culinary DNA was developed during childhood summers in Snow Hill, North Carolina where his grandmother’s cast iron stove was the source of many memorable food experiences. Today, he continues to be influenced by her legacy, bridging past and present through interpreting classic southern dishes with French techniques. He is the author of a cookbook/memoir, POW! My Life in 40 Feasts.
WHEN: Feb. 23, 10 to 11 a.m.
INFO: To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sMEywCrtRDqjo2Lu4EYhZA.
Movie Night — Dreamgirls
WHAT: The Smyrna Parks & Recreation will have a Movie Night featuring “Dreamgirls.” Registration is required.
WHEN: Feb. 27, arrival time is 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. and participants must stay in their cars.
WHERE: Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
INFO: To register, visit secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0MDU0NDA=
