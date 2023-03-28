Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in March.
All programs are outdoors and weather dependent. All programs are held at the Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.
- Museum Tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
- April 1 at 11 a.m. will be Kennesaw Mountain Geology. Each year on the first Sunday in April, geologists are celebrated for their contributions to this field of study and the roles it continues to play within our daily lives. In recognition of Geologists Day, Ranger Amanda will discuss the geology of Kennesaw Mountain and the importance it played during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain in June 1864. This program takes place at the top of Kennesaw Mountain, at the overlook near the parking area.
- April 2 at 11 a.m. will be Pigeon Hill Hike. Some of the toughest fighting of the war occurred on a small spur just below the dual-peaks of Kennesaw. This ranger-led hike will describe the futile Union assault and the Confederate defense of Pigeon Hill. Participants will meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area at the intersection of
- Burnt Hickory and Old Mountain Road. The hike is moderate, so bring good shoes and plenty of water.
- April 8 at 11 a.m. will be New Salem Community. Prior to the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, the area had several small thriving communities. During this presentation, the ranger will discuss the Hardage Family and others who lived in the shadow of the mountain. This program will be held in the field at the foot of Pigeon Hill, near the parking area. Participants will meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area at the intersection of Burnt Hickory and Old Mountain Road.
- April 9 at 11 a.m. will be the Guided Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike will take participants roughly 1 mile up to the peak of Big Kennesaw Mountain. Along the way, they will learn about the flora and fauna of the area and the history that shapes us from pre-history, through Civil War and on to today. The hike is semi-strenuous so bring water and good shoes.
- April 15 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Artillery was a vital component to the operations of both armies during the Atlanta Campaign and played a key role in several engagements during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Living historians will hold camp and shoot the cannon at the above-listed times at the front field.
- April 22 at 11 a.m. will be Cheatham Hill History Walk. Participants can go along the Dead Angle, where the heaviest fighting occurred during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. They will see remnants of Confederate and Union trenches and hear stories from primary sources about the bravery and valor on display by the men of both sides as they struggled at Cheatham Hill. Participants will meet at the Illinois Monument parking area located off of Cheatham Hill Drive and Dallas Highway.
- April 23 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations. Come on out and see living history volunteers and Rangers set up camp right next to the Visitor
- Center and live life for a day as Civil War infantryman. Rifle firings will occur at the above-specified times. Participants will also go over basic drill, school of the soldier, arms and accoutrements and even food and disease.
- April 29 at 11 a.m. will be Guided Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike will take participants roughly 1 mile up to the peak of Big Kennesaw Mountain. Along the way, they will learn about the flora and fauna of the area and the history that shapes us from pre-history, through Civil War and on to today. The hike is semi-strenuous so bring water and good shoes.
- April 30 will be Junior Ranger Day. For the annual Junior Ranger Day, participants can go on a journey through the history of Kennesaw Mountain both before and after the famous battle that occurred here. Through a series of activities, Jr. Rangers will learn all about what makes this place so special. No registration needed, and all ages welcome.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
