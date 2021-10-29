Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in November:
- Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. will be a Native American Program held at the Visitor Center. November is Native American Month. The program will trace the history of the indigenous peoples of Cobb County from their hunter-gatherer origins to today.
- Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Hike. On the morning of June 27, 1864, the Union army would coordinate multi-faceted diversions and attacks against the Confederate "Kennesaw Line." One of the major frontal assaults was up the rocky slopes of Pigeon Hill. Participants can join a ranger for this moderate 0.5 to 1 mile hike along the battle line. Participants should meet the ranger at the Burnt Hickory Parking Lot.
- Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the Sherman/Thomas HQ Rove. There will be a ranger roving in the vicinity of the Sherman/Thomas HQ site, near Activity Area 3. Participants can say hello and talk with the ranger about the battle.
- Nov. 14 all day will be an Infantry Demo and Camp Life. This is the last infantry demonstration of the year. Living historians will set up a Union Camp in the field in front of the Visitor Center to showcase what life was like for the average Civil War soldier in the field. Rifle firings will occur at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the Illinois Monument Rove. There will be a ranger roving in the vicinity of the Illinois Monument at Cheatham Hill. Participants can say hello and talk with the ranger about the battle.
- Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. will be the Environmental Trail Hike. This 1.33 mile hike will take participants along the foot of Big Kennesaw Mountain, where they will discover the flora and fauna of north Georgia as well as Native American and Civil War history. Participants can meet at the picnic area near the Visitor Center.
- Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. will be Abraham Lincoln's Thanksgiving. Participants can learn how the story of Thanksgiving has origins planted in the Civil War and with Abraham Lincoln. Special guest Larry Elliot will be at the Visitor Center portraying the 16th president and telling the tale of Lincoln and Thanksgiving.
- Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. will be the Importance of Battlefields. Participants can join ranger Amanda as she discusses the importance of preserving historic battlefields and the preservation efforts taken by the National Park Service. This 30-minute program will be held on the Visitor Center's front patio.
- Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. will be the 24 Gun Battery Talk. The 24 Gun Battery was a Union artillery position made up of four light artillery units. Many of these positions still exist today. Participants can join a ranger at the trailhead of the 24 Gun Battery at Gilbert Road to learn about the significance of these guns during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the role of artillery in the Civil War.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0.
