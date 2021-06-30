Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following interpretive programs in July:
- July 3 at 11 a.m. will be Pigeon Hill. In the misty morning hours of June 27, 1864, three brigades of Union troops fought tooth and nail to clamber up the rocky slopes of Pigeon Hill to try to break the Confederate line. Participants can meet Ranger James at the Pigeon Hill area parking lot to go over the fighting that took place there during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. The history talk will be done near the field and in the shade. The talk is wheelchair accessible.
- July 10 at 11 a.m. will be Kennesaw Mountain's Illiniois Monument: "Commemorating the Past, Honoring the Present and Inspiring the Future." The story of Kennesaw Mountain did not end after the battle in 1864, but was continued by the veterans who fought on the battlefield. A ranger will discuss how Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was established through efforts of Union veterans who fought at Cheatham Hill. This program will not be held at the Visitor Center. Parking will be at Cheatham Hill Drive.
- July 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be a Guided Mountaintop Hike. Participants can join a ranger-led hike to the top of Big Kennesaw Mountain. The hike will focus on local and Civil War history, as well some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program. The length of the hike will be approximately two miles and weather dependent.
- July 25 from 11 a.m. to noon will be a Memorial Field Walk. Participants can join a ranger-led history walk in the Memorial Field in front of the Visitor Center. The program will consist of an in-depth look at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the diversionary attack that occurred. This is an outdoor program and weather dependent.
- July 31 at 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Freaky Funky Furs: Animals of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can join a ranger-led program on different animal species found here at Kennesaw Mountain. The program will utilize pelts from different animals found at the park to help teach visitors more about the diverse habitat and the animals that call the park home.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit at www.nps.gov/kemo.
