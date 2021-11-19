Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in December:
Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Unknown Soldier Rove. Participants can chat with a ranger roving in the area of the Unknown Soldier's gravesite near Cheatham Hill, 957 Cheatham Hill Drive in Marietta, about the battle.
Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Participants can join a ranger as they detail the role of a common infantry soldier of the Civil War and the Atlanta Campaign. Long days, poor diet and boredom were just the tip of the iceberg for these men. The program will take place at the Visitor Center.
Dec. 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Rove. Participants can chat with a ranger roving in the area of Pigeon Hill, the juncture of Old Mountain Road and Burnt Hickory Road, about the battle.
Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. will be the Memorial Field History Walk. This history talk will begin at the Visitor Center. A ranger will then take the group to several points that were crucial during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the demonstration made to the north of the Confederate line. Participants will see rebel earthworks and hear accounts from men that took part in that fateful feint attack.
Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. will be the Atlanta Campaign Talk. Ranger Amanda will focus on the 1864 Atlanta Campaign and how the Union and Confederate forces moved through the north Georgia countryside to the city of Atlanta. This 30-minute ranger-led program will be held on the Visitor Center's front patio.
Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. will be Christmas in the Civil War. Participants can join park rangers as they discuss how a Civil War soldier would have experienced the holiday in December 1864. This program will be held at the Visitor Center.
Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. will be the Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike will take participants to the top of Big Kennesaw Mountain and explore the history of the lonely peak from its creation to today. It is an approximately two-mile round trip with an elevation gain of around 700-feet over moderate terrain. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center and both bring water and decent hiking shoes.
