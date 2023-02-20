Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in March.
All programs are outdoors and weather dependent. All programs are held at the Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.
- Museum Tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
- March 4 at 11 a.m. will be Kennesaw Mountain’s Illinois Monument: Commemorating the Past, Honoring the Present and Inspiring the Future. The story of Kennesaw Mountain did not end after the battle in 1864 but was continued by the veterans who fought on the battlefield. A ranger will discuss how Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was established through efforts of Union veterans who fought at Cheatham Hill. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Illinois Monument parking lot.
- March 5 at 11 a.m. will be the Memorial Field Walk. As a diversionary tactic, several companies of men would make a fateful charge against the base of Kennesaw Mountain on June 27, 1864. In this short, guided walk, a ranger will use firsthand accounts and official records to put the action in perspective.
- March 11 at 11 a.m. will be the Assault Trail History Hike. On June 27, 1864, nearly 9,000 Union soldiers made a historic charge into what they believed would be death or capture. Participants can follow in the footsteps of these brave men as a ranger-guided tour explores the heaviest area of fighting during the battle. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Activity Area 3 on Cheatham Hill Road.
- March 12 at 11 a.m. will be the Guided Mountain Top Hike. This ranger-led hike will take participants roughly 1 mile up to the peak of Big Kennesaw Mountain. Along the way, they will learn about the flora and fauna of the area and the history that shapes us from pre-history through Civil War and on to today. The hike is semi-strenuous so bring water and good shoes.
- March 18 at 11 a.m. will be The Fighting McCooks. On June 27, 1864, Col. Daniel McCook Jr. led the Federal assault up Cheatham Hill, where he was mortally wounded.
- This brave man was not the only McCook to fight for the Federal army. This 30-minute program will introduce the Fighting McCooks, the story of three Ohio brothers and their 15 sons who joined the Federal forces and fought throughout the Civil War. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Illinois Monument parking lot.
- March 19 at 11 a.m. will be the Battle of Kolb’s Farm Guided Walk. Occurring on June 22, 1864, the Battle of Kolb’s Farm would foreshadow the storm to come. In response to the seemingly impregnable Kennesaw Line, Sherman sends probing forces down the Powder Springs Road to find a way around. Johnston would shift his line to meet the threat and conflict would erupt in the summer stillness. This short ranger walk and talk will highlight some aspects of this battle. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Kolb Farm House parking lot.
- March 25 at 11 a.m. will be the Medal of Honor Day Talk. The Medal of Honor is the highest honor that can be bestowed in the U.S. military. Join volunteer Andrew Bramlett as he presents this program that focuses on Cobb County’s connections to the Medal of Honor, from the Great Locomotive Chase to the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the recipients buried at the Marietta National Cemetery.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.