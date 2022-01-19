Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in February:
Feb. 6 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Artillery on the Mountain. In the summer of 1864, the peak of Kennesaw Mountain was more than just a scenic location. Confederate soldiers utilized the 1,800-foot vantage point for a light artillery position just before the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can learn about the men and tactics used at this position. The program will be held just below the peak of Kennesaw Mountain, just past the stone viewing station.
Feb. 12 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Shaping Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln Before his Presidency. IN recognition of Abraham Lincoln's 213th birthday, this program discusses Abraham Lincoln prior to his presidency and what shaped the 16th President of the United States of America. This program will be held at the Visitor Center patio.
Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Guided Mountain Top Hike. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center. The Ranger will take participants up the 1.1-mile trail to the summit of Big Kennesaw. Participants can learn about the history of the mountain from before it got its roots to the present. The climb can be challenging. Participants should bring water and proper footwear.
Feb. 26 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be the 13th Amendment Program. As the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution to be passed during the Reconstruction Era, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States. In recognition of African American history month, the Ranger will discuss the history behind, the debate for, and ultimately the ratification of the amendment. This program will be held at the Visitor Center patio.
Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Guided Assault Trail Hike. Re-trace the footsteps of the Union soldiers who faced fearful odds during the action at Cheatham Hill during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. The Ranger will use primary accounts of the battle to get you as close to the attack as possible. This hike will begin at the Activity Area 3 parking lot on Cheatham Hill Road and end at the Illinois Monument.
All park programming is free and open to the public. All programs are outdoors and weather dependent.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
