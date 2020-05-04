Cobb Senior Services staff is offering the following free online programs live on its Facebook page at facebook.com/cobbseniors.
The programs, offered from 10 to 10 a.m., are:
- May 5, Tai Chi Tuesdays. Learn simple movements from Tai Chi for arthritis to relieve joint stress.
- May 6, Work it Out Wednesdays. Learn how to train and increase one's muscles while strengthening bones using light weights.
- May 7, Trending Thursdays. Learn how to cut the cable cord and save money on television programming.
- May 8, Fall Prevention Fridays. Learn how to stay active and independent for life by building balance with simple and fun exercises.
