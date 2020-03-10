There are multiple evenings of documentary screenings planned that reveal the consequential outcomes of adverse childhood experiences and actions to prevent and mitigate trauma.
The Cobb County Public Library is offering a venue for difficult conversations for people of all ages.
Each film screening will include a group discussion. Because the issue of stress and trauma is a sensitive topic, parental discretion is advised.
Upcoming screenings are:
- March 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. will be "Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope" at the South Cobb Regional Library. This film reveals how toxic stress can trigger hormones, wreaking havoc on children’s brains and putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and even early death. The film also chronicles pioneers in the fields of pediatrics, education and social welfare who are using cutting-edge science and field-tested therapies to protect children from the effects of toxic stress.
- April 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. will be "Paper Tigers" at the East Cobb Library. This film examines the effects of childhood trauma and how one community transformed its culture to respond. The film follows six students as teachers, administrators, health professionals and counselors support them through stressful life events. The film offers an example of how caring connections can improve the well-being of youth, adults and the overall community.
- April 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. will be "Broken Places" at the Windy Hill Library. This film explores why some children are severely damaged by early adversity while others are able to thrive. In interweaving profiles of abused and neglected children with commentary from nationally renowned experts, the film helps viewers better understand the devastating impact of childhood adversity as well as the inspiring characteristics of resilience.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/trauma.
