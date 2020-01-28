Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw, will have the following programs in February:
- Feb. 8 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be Shaping Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln Before his Presidency. In recognition of Abraham Lincoln’s 210th birthday, this 30-minute ranger-led program discusses Lincoln prior to his presidency and what shaped the 16th President of the United States of America.
- Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day. Volunteers are needed for each work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus trails of the park. Parking and registration is at the Overflow Parking Lot on Old Highway 41. The NPS Volunteer Services Agreement is required. A parent must sign the form if the child is under 18 years old. The form and directions to the registration site are available on the club’s website: kennesawmountaintrailclub.org
- Feb. 9 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be the Memorial Field Walk. Participants can join a short, ranger-led history walk in the Memorial Field in front of the Visitor Center. This program will consist of an in-depth look at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the diversionary attack that occurred. Participants should prepare accordingly, as this is an outdoor program. Program will be weather dependent.
- Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be a Guided Mountaintop Hike. This ranger-led hike to the top of Big Kennesaw Mountain will focus on local and Civil War history, as well some of the ecology of the area. This is an outdoor program. Length of the hike will be approximately two miles and weather dependent.
- Feb. 16 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Life for the common infantry soldier during the Atlanta Campaign was less than ideal. Participants can join an interactive ranger presentation that will honor their sacrifice, as well as illustrate how soldiers lived and fought on the campaign trail in 1864.
- Feb. 22 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Artillery Talk. Participants can enjoy a ranger-led program on the variety of cannons used during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. This 30-minute program will compare and contrast the change in artillery technology, which was used throughout the Civil War.
- Feb. 23 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. will be Guided Environmental Trail Hike. Participants can enjoy a guided hike on one of the least traveled, but most informative trails. On this 1.3 mile-gentle walk, participants will see examples of the varied geography of Kennesaw Mountain and the feint attack at the base of Big Kennesaw Mountain.
- Feb. 29 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be Guided Assault Trail Hike. Participants can follow in the footsteps of the Union and Confederate soldiers who fought here in that summer of 1864 with this guided hike. A ranger will take them along the Assault Trail, detailing the events of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and Cheatham Hill. The approximate length of this hike is one-mile and weather dependent. This program is not at the Visitor Center. Parking is at the Recreation Area #3 parking lot, 902 Cheatham Hill Road in Marietta.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit at www.nps.gov/kemo.
