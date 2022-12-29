Kennesaw State University's College of the Arts will have the following events in January:
The Zuckerman Museum of Art will have a lecture by virtual artist Ben Butler, the selected juror of the New Visions 2023 Annual Juried Student exhibition, on Jan. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Butler, a sculptor and public artist working in Memphis, Tennessee, and Quoque, New York, will share insight into his artistic practice and experience jurying the student exhibition during the talk. To register, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1134117.
The KSU Bailey School of Music will have a Faculty Recital with Charae Krueger on cello and Robert Henry on piano on Jan. 23 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Morgan Concert Hall of the Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way in Kennesaw. Tickets are $10-$12 with students $5 and available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1126890.
The Department of Dance will have Amor from Jan. 27-28 at 8 p.m. at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta Campus. KSU Dance will present the New York-based company, Boca Tuya, highlighting an evening of dance by acclaimed choreographer Omar Román de Jesús. Amor features breathtaking movement vocabulary, drama, fantasy, and humor. Elements of this work are derived from a long lineage of events and practices that can be traced back to personal and collective experiences. Tickets are $15-$20 and available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1121662.
