The Wright Environmental Education Center, 2661 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, will have the upcoming events:
Feb. 17, anytime between 9 a.m. to noon, the Center invites residents to count birds as part of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count - which is Feb. 14-17. Participants can count birds sitting outside or inside the building looking out the windows. Participants can create a free GBBC account at www.birdcount.org, count birds for at least 15 minutes and enter results on the website.
April 2, 9 a.m. to noon, will be a Bird Watching event. Participants can walk the trails and learn about birds from Master Gardener and Master Birder Thea Powell. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
Participants can park in the parking lot of Chestnut Ridge Christian Church, 2663 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta at the intersection of Post Oak Tritt Road and Johnson Ferry Road. Participants should enter from Post Oak Tritt Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.