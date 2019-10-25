Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the following events:
- The Santa Arrival Celebration will be Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Shoppers can gather outside the main entrance to the Food Court between Belk and JCPenney at 6 p.m. to welcome Saint Nick with a festive parade of reindeer, other special guests, an enchanted snowfall and photos with live reindeer. Activities include face painting and giveaways. Photos will be available from 6 to 9 p.m. in Center Court. The first 200 people to visit with Kris Kringle will receive a special gift courtesy of the mall.
- Photos with Santa will be Nov. 2 to Dec. 24. Santa will be stationed at holiday headquarters in Center Court for photo opportunities. Check simon.com/towncenteratcobb for his schedule. Shoppers can save time and avoid the line by reserving a moment with Santa’s Fast Pass.
- Pet Photos with Santa will be Nov. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 8 to 10 p.m. Shoppers can bring their furry friends to pose with Santa at the Food Court’s main entrance between Belk and JCPenney. No reptiles or exotic animals will be permitted.
- Caring Santa will be Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and Dec. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. Caring Santa is a private event designed for children and young adults with special needs to have a photo opportunity with Santa in a quieter setting along with their families. The mall will make adjustments to the environment to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children of all abilities. Register online at simon.com/caringsanta.
- Marcus Autism Center Quiet Shopping Hour will be Dec. 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The mall will host a “quiet hour” with the Marcus Autism Center for families with children on the Autism Spectrum. At participating stores, dimmed lights, muted music and reduced crowd sizes will provide shoppers on the Autism spectrum with a more comfortable and subdued shopping experience.
- The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program will be Nov. 22 to Dec. 7. The mall will once again host The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need. This year’s Angel Tree will be located in the Upper Level Center Court. Representatives will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Red Cross Blood Drives will be Nov. 27, Nov. 29 and Dec. 22-23 from noon to 5 p.m. Trained Red Cross staff will be collecting donations on the Upper Level JCPenney Wing. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
- Sounds of the Season will be Nov. 29 to Dec. 23. Local organizations and schools will lead holiday performances throughout the season for shoppers.
- Holiday Giftwrap will be Dec. 5-24. Newly purchased gifts can be wrapped at the Oakwood Gift Wrap booth, located on the Lower Level Macy’s wing, and have them complete by the time they are finished shopping.
- PJ Party with Santa/Disney Jr. holiday event will be Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Upper Level JCPenney Wing. Children can enjoy activities, games and giveaways. Kris Kringle will also read a story to all of the children.
For more information, visit simon.com/towncenteratcobb.
