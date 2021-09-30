The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE in Marietta, will have the following events:
- Saturday at 8 p.m. will be a screening of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Tickets $10. There will also be an organ pre-show on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ a half hour before showtime.
- Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of Mel Brooks' 1974 film Young Frankenstein, a spoof-tribute to classic horror films featuring Gene Wilder. Tickets $10. There will also be an organ pre-show thirty minutes before showtime.
- Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of the 1985 film Clue. Tickets $10.
- Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. will be the Atlanta Brass Cats presents The Music of Chicago and The Bands They Inspired. This 10-piece rock band with horns features four lead vocalists, a three-piece horn section and presents the greatest hits with horns from bands such as Chicago, Tower of Power, Bruno Mars, Toto, Blood Sweat and Tears and Paul McCartney. Tickets $20-$30.
- Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. will be End of the Line: Allman Brothers Tribute. End of the Line is the premiere Allman Brothers tribute band with sold out shows in Georgia and Tennessee. General admission is $25, VIP is $55.
- Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. will be Strand Ole Opry's O Brother, Where Art Thou? This back-porch special features Travis Cottle and his One Horse Band and a host of guest vocalists. Guests can join the performers in the Lumiere Lounge for some drinks and maybe even some sing-alongs after the show. Tickets $18-$22.
- Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m. will be The Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Movie. Not just a movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult tradition that has been passed down through generations. Gurests are invited to enjoy the movie in costume. A live organ pre-show on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ will begin thirty minutes prior to showtime. Prop bags with everything one needs to play along are available for pre-purchase when buying movie tickets while supplies last. In order to protect this historic theatre, certain prop items are prohibited. Prohibited items include but are not limited to rice, confetti, glitter, and water guns. Admission $12 and prop bags $5. Individuals under the age of 17 will not be admitted without a parent or guardian.
- Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. will be The Phantom Of The Opera: Silent Film Experience. The film will be accompanied with a live score performed on The Strand's Mighty Allen theatre organ by house organist Ron Carter. There will also be a live organ pops pre-show concert thirty minutes before showtime. Tickets $10 advance, $12 day of show.
For tickets and more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
