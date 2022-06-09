The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the following events:

  • June 18 at 8 p.m. will be The Georgia Players Guild presents Fortunate Sons, a tribute to the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
  • June 19 at 3 p.m. will be the screening of the 2006 PG-13 film, The Pursuit of Happyness.
  • June 24 at 8 p.m. will be Comedian Tommy Ryman, Live in Concert.
  • June 25 at 7:15 p.m. will be the screening of the 1972 rated R film, The Godfather.
  • July 1 at 8 p.m. will be End of the Line: The Allman Brothers Tribute.
  • July 2 at 8 p.m. will be Strand Ole Opry: Red, White and Dolly.
  • July 4 at 9 a.m. will be the Bird's Eye Parade View of Marietta's Freedom Parade passing directly underneath The Strand terrace and at 7:30 p.m. an unobstructed view of the Marietta fireworks show.
  • July 9 at 10 a.m. will be the One Day Audition Workshop and at 7:30 p.m. will be The Soul Knights Present A Tribute To "Motown's Greatest Hits."
  • July 15 at 8 p.m. will be Comedian Karen Mills, Live in Concert.
  • July 17 at 3 p.m. will be Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Herbie Hancock.
  • July 22 at 8 p.m. will be Completely Unchained: A Van Halen tribute.
  • July 29 at 8 p.m. will be the screening of the 1958 film, South Pacific.
  • July 30 at 8 p.m. will be Cobb Idol at The Strand.
  • July 31 at 3 p.m. will be the screening of Wings, a 1927 silent film with live organ accompaniment.

For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.

