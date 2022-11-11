The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the following upcoming events:
- Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. will be Six Strings IV - Marietta Vice featuring Forever Young an 80s Experience. This is a concert to benefit McKenna Farms. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbee.com/v/six-strings-iv-marietta-vice#/tickets.
- Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, rated PG. A young Greek woman falls in love with a non-Greek and struggles to get her family to accept while she comes to terms with her heritage and cultural identity.
- Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. will be DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band. In their 13 years together, DEPARTURE has become the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. All five band members have been together from the very beginning and use that on-stage chemistry to replicate the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock supergroup.
- Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. will be the Sound of Music Sing Along. Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music is a screening of the classic Julie Andrews film musical, rated G, in full-screen Technicolor, complete with lyric subtitles so that the whole audience can sing along.
- Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. will be 3 Redneck Tenors Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR. These real life Broadway and Opera stars are ready to rock the holidays with classic, pop and deep-fried fest of musical delights.
- Dec. 9-22 will have A Christmas Tradition return to The Strand stage. This hometown favorite holiday revue features costumed singers and dancers performing both traditional and funky Christmas favorites.
- Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. will have a screening of Elf, rated PG. Papa Elf tells the story of his adopted human son Buddy whom he raised from an infant when the little guy inadvertently crawled into Santa's toy sack and ended up at the North Pole.
- Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 and 9:15 p.m. will have a screening of It's a Wonderful Life. Take a break from last minute holiday shopping and remember the importance of family and compassion with this heartwarming holiday tradition. Fuzzy pajamas are encouraged and popcorn and drinks will be served.
- Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. will be Strand Ole Opry: Country Christmas. Following in the footsteps of great Southern tradition, Opry's backporch style sing features a live band, local singers and storytelling.
- Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of Sleepless in Seattle, rated PG. After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah. When Jonah calls into a talk-radio program to find a new wife for his father, Sam grudgingly gets on the line to discuss his feelings.
- Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. will be The NYE Show: The Music of Queen and Bowie. The Georgia Players Guild returns to The Strand stage to ring in the new year with the music of Queen and David Bowie.
For more information and tickets, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
