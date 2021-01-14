The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will continue their History Loves Company virtual programming and its monthly Pop-In events.
History Loves Company is a weekly Facebook Live program on Fridays at 2 p.m. Each month, curator Amy Reed and collections manager Christa McCay take viewers to a different historic spot around Cobb County and discuss the hidden stories and history that few people are aware of.
Started in March 2020, these weekly videos are archived on both the Marietta Museum of History’s Facebook page @MariettaMuseum and the Marietta Museum of History’s YouTube channel.
This month's Pop-In event will be Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. This month's event has crafts
and activities geared towards board games and puzzles. These will be "Make and Take" so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines. The crafts are included with admission to the Museum. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $5 seniors and students, and ages five and under are free.
Current temporary exhibits include "The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford," "Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting" and "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
