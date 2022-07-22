The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have the following events:
In partnership with the Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University, the Center will have Women's Voices for Civil Rights from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8. It is a new eight-panel traveling exhibit, which celebrates women and girls who advocated for civil rights in the U.S. The exhibit includes profiles of civil rights advocates from the past, as well as more recent examples of activism. For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/traveling-exhibitions.
The next On Doing History presentation will be Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Center. It will feature Christa McCay, M.H.P., the Center's Collections Manager and resident historian for the Marietta City Cemetery. McCay will discuss her research, methods and preservation efforts in the cemetery, which was established in the early 1830s. Tickets are $10 or free for members. For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/on-doing-history-2.
Aug. 20 will be the Center's free admission Pop-In for Family Fun Day. This month features crafts and educational activities all about summer. All activities as well as admission into the galleries are free. For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/pop-in-for-family-fun.
