The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW in Marietta, will have the following shows:
- Dec. 7, 5 to 10 p.m., will be the Kyle Tuttle Band. Cost $12 advance, $15 day of show.
- Dec. 13, 5 to 11 p.m., will be Michelle Malone and the Hot Toddies with Paris Luna to open. The event is the group's holiday CD release party. Cost $25. For more information, visit https://michellemalone.com/the-hot-toddies.
- Dec. 15, 5 to 11 p.m., will be George Porter JR trio featuring Joe Marcinek. Cost $22 advance, $25 day of show.
- Dec. 19, 5 to 10 p.m., will be Reverend Justin Hylton.
- Dec. 20, 5 to 10 p.m., will be Donna Hopkins Band.
- Dec. 21, 5 to 10 p.m., will be Control Burn.
For more information, visit https://hunthousemarietta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.