The Battery Atlanta will have the following events in the month of July.
The Wellstar Family Series on the Plaza Green
- July 12 and July 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. will have USTA’s Tennis on the Turf onsite with three mini tennis nets for free play, tennis lessons and games, led by two professional tennis instructors. This activity is recommended for ages 4-10, and children will be further divided by age groups. Parents are not required but are encouraged to play. Register at https://bit.ly/3yxBOwt.
- July 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. and July 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be the Small Bites Adventure Club in partnership with Wellstar Pediatrics. This hands-on class, children and their favorite grown up, will explore fruits and veggies, and create made-from-scratch Summer Salsa Fresca. Children will leave with a sticker and recipe card so they can recreate it at home. Register at https://bit.ly/3bul2VS.
- July 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. Wellstar Health System invites kids to bring their sick or injured Teddy Bear or other plush friend to the Teddy Bear Clinic. The plush patients will receive a healthcare check-up, X-ray, bandages and instructions on how to stay healthy. The Teddy Bear clinic promotes healthy habits while allowing children the opportunity to become familiar with what it’s like to visit a healthcare professional in a fun and developmentally appropriate setting. Other interactive stations will be offered as well to include fitness, coloring and a special guest appearance by Dr. WellBee. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3y3UF0Q.
Other upcoming events
- July 3 and July 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., will be The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market, where visitors can shop organic must-haves. There will be a variety of local vendors in attendance selling wellness products, prepared foods, artisanal bread and more on the Plaza Green. There is even a petting zoo.
- July 17 at 11 a.m. will be Mimosa Fest at Live! at The Battery Atlanta. The first ever Mimosa Festival will feature pecialty mimosas, live music, delicious brunch bites and games. General or VIP admission tickets are available at https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20220717mimosafest.
- July 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. Blooper will be on the Green for Blooper’s Coloring Hour. As the official mascot for the Atlanta Braves, Blooper is excited to share his coloring book with the littlest Braves fans. Register at https://bit.ly/3OzLgVI.
- July 26 at 7 p.m. will be Terrapin Twilight Tour. Guests can sip a Terrapin beer while getting a guided tour of Truist Park at sunset. Tours will begin at the Terrapin Brew Lab where attendees will learn more about Atlanta’s favorite beer from a Terrapin staff member. Ticket package includes Terrapin Atlanta Brewery & Taproom talk and tour, guided tour of Truist Park, Two Terrapin 16 oz beers, Souvenir commemorative Terrapin beer glass, an 10% off food and drink at the Terrapin Brewery and Taproom on day of event. Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/braves/ballpark/tours/twilight.
Park Bench postgame events
Park Bench will have the following live music events after the Braves games:
- July 4, Patriotic DJ Show.
- July 5, Nick Bryant One-Man Band.
- July 6, Dueling Pianos Show.
- July 7, Lawson & Fletcher.
- July 12, Nick Bryant One-Man Band.
- July 22, 90 Proof.
Coca-Cola Roxy events
- July 10 at 7 p.m. will be Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.
- July 16 at 2:30 p.m. will be the Sad Summer Festival 2022 - Presented By Journeys.
- July 19 at 6:30 p.m. will be Coheed and Cambria "A Window of the Waking Mind Tour."
- July 29 at 8 p.m. will be CHVRCHES.
- July 30 at 8 p.m. will be Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.