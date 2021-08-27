Check out the upcoming events at The Battery Atlanta:
- The Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente, will be Mondays, excluding home gamedays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Start the week off stress-free with a limited capacity, outdoor yoga class at the Plaza Green. Pre-registration and event participant waivers are available online. Participants are required to bring a mat and are encouraged to bring water. A live stream on Facebook and past sessions on YouTube are also available to fitness fans virtually on gamedays.
- The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Konica Minolta Conference Center. All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a chance to win special Atlanta Braves and American Red Cross giveaways, while supplies last. Interested donors can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Blood Donor App with sponsor code DeltaATL to schedule an appointment in advance. Free parking is available in the Delta Deck for donors and free 3-hour parking is available in the Red Deck.
- The Viva Tequila Festival will be Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Participants can sip and savor over 25 hand-crafted Mexcian tequilas. In addition to the tequila varieties, chefs from across Atlanta will be featuring small dishes that pair with a range of Blanco, Resposado and Anjeo tequilas. Participants will also be treated to live entertainment. To purchase tickets for the all-day event o the after party, visit vivatequilafestival.com.
- Park Bench, the popular dueling piano bar and live music venue, will have the following live shows: Karaoke Wednesday at Park Bench on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m.; Rickey T. Cole Acoustic/Electric Party-Country Hits on Sept. 2 at 9:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.; Dueling Pianos Show on Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.; Rockin 3 Player Dueling Pianos Show on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.; Caleb Little Acoustic Party Hits - Following the Braves Game on Sept. 7 at 10 p.m.; Dave Lawson Duo - Following the Braves Game on Sept. 8 at 10 p.m.; Dueling Pianos - Following the Braves Game on Sept. 9 at 10 p.m.; Rickey T. Cole Party-Country Hits Show - Following the Braves Game on Sept. 10 at 10 p.m.; Hayden Coffman on Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m.; Rockin 3 Player Dueling Pianos Show on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.; Karaoke Wednesday at Park Bench on Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.; Dueling Pianos Show on Sept. 23 at 9 p.m.; Rocking # Player Dueling Pianos Show on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Ricky T. Cole Acoustic/Electric Party-Country Hits Show - Following the Braves Game on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.; and Dueling Pianos - Following the Braves Game on Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.
- The Coca-Cola Roxy will have the following shows: Rod Wave on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.; Cody Johnson on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.; Glass Animals on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.; Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution plus special guests on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.; John Mulaney: From Scratch on Sept. 16-17 at 7 p.m., Sept. 17 at 9:30 p.m., Sept. 18 at 7 and 9:30 p.m., Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; and Sylvan Esso on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com/events-cal/.
