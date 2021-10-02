Check out some of the upcoming events at The Battery Atlanta:
Yoga by Kaiser Permanente will be Mondays, excluding home gamedays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Start the week off stress-free with a limited capacity, outdoor yoga class at the Plaza Green. Pre-registration and event participant waivers are available online at https://bit.ly/2XVR9H8♦ . Participants are required to bring a mat and are encouraged to bring water. A live stream on Facebook and past sessions on YouTube are also available to fitness fans virtually on gamedays.
♦ Oct. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. will be the 2021 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk. The Battery Atlanta and the American Heart Association invite families to get moving. The event will be both in-person and remotely held to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise funds for the American Heart Association. Participants can register at https://bit.ly/39MMWbw♦ .
♦ Park Bench, the popular dueling piano bar and live music venue, will have the following live shows in addition to its DJ party and Karaoke Wednesday at Park Bench programming: Dueling Pianos Show on Oct. 2, 10 p.m.; and Ricky T. Cole Duo Acoustic/Electric Party-Country Hits on Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit parkbenchbattery.com/calendar♦ .
♦ Coca-Cola Roxy, the Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue, will have a wide variety of live music. The schedule is: Flogging Molly on Oct. 2, 7 p.m.; Alejandro Fernandez on Oct. 5, 8 p.m.; Brett Eldredge on Oct. 15, 8 p.m.; Bill Burr on Oct. 16, 7 and 10 p.m.; Don Toliver on Oct. 17, 8 p.m.; Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Oct. 19, 8 p.m.; Kaytranada on Oct. 21, 9 p.m.; Patti Smith and Her Band on Oct. 22, 8 p.m.; Camilo on Oct. 24, 8 p.m.; Porter Robinson on Oct. 27, 8 p.m.; and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
♦ Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. will be Fright Night Halloween at Sports and Social. Participants can discover a haunted cemetery-themed party with live music, drink specials and a costume contest with $7,500 in cash prizes. Tickets for the event are $20 and include admission and one drink ticket. Participants must be 21 and over to attend. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3ifthWr♦ .
♦ Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. will be the start of the Xfinity Fall Movie Series. Participants can discover a variety of family-friendly films every weekend this fall. The Oct. 29 film is Back to the Future. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair with them to enjoy this free event.
♦ Oct. 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. will be the Hoots N Howls: Halloween Dog Costume Contest. There will also be live music and various vendors. A $5 entry fee is required for each dog with all proceeds benefitting animal rescue organizations.
