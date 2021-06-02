Check out some of the upcoming events at The Battery Atlanta:
- Farmers Market, presented by UnitedHealthcare, will be non-home gameday Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants can shop a variety of handcrafted and homegrown products at the Plaza Green. Local rotating vendors at the open-air market include Organix by Tay, Basegrain LLC, Lumeria Body Care, Mind Your Own Beeswax LLC, Eat Dessert First, Southern Crust, Always Cake, Sweet Auburn Bread, Hot Rod Popcorn, Brooklyn Shea, David’s Garden Super Bee, Koala Sprouts, Ice Cream Candle and Farm Hounds.
- Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente will be non-home gameday Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants can start the week off stress-free with a limited capacity, outdoor yoga class at the Plaza Green. Pre-registration and event participant waivers are available online at https://bit.ly/3fHokVj. Participants are required to bring a mat and water. Participants can also see a live stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/batteryatl/ and past sessions on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwd1lDyPcL5KzCLwZ_Hf-zA.
- The Cornhole ATL Summer League will be Tuesdays from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to watch the action and cheer on league participants as they play games leading up to the summer season’s final tournament. League winners will receive a championship trophy and other prizes.
- The American Red Cross is hosting a four-day blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Battery Atlanta. All presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a chance to win special Atlanta Braves and American Red Cross giveaways, while supplies last. Dates are June 24 at the Omni Hotel, June 25-26 at Truits Park: Konica Minolta Conference Center and June 28 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. For more information, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Free parking is available in the Delta Deck for donors and free 3-hour parking is available in the Red Deck.
- Park Bench has announced a line-up of live shows in addition to its DJ party and Karaoke Wednesday at Park Bench programming. Shows are Charlotte Pike on June 4 at 10 p.m., 3-Player Rockin Dueling Piano Show on June 12 at 9:30 p.m. and June 26 at 7 p.m., July Turner Acoustic Duo on June 15 at 10 p.m. and Corbette Jackson on June 18 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit parkbenchbattery.com/calendar.
- The Coca-Cola Roxy brings rock, jazz and indie artists to the stage this month. Shows are Scarypoolparty on June 11 at 8 p.m., The Purple Madness – Tribute to Prince on June 12 at 8 p.m., Drivin N Cryin on June 19 at 8 p.m. and Papadosio on June 25-26 at 8 p.m.
For more information, https://batteryatl.com/events-cal/.
